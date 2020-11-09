Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved quiz show on national television. Ardent fans of Mr Bachchan and millions of Indians with dreams in their eyes participate in the game show.

Living up to its name, the show has fulfilled the dreams of many people over the years. And once again the game show is all set to bring a smile and abundance of money in, contestant Nazia Nasim's life.

KBC 12 gets its first millionaire contestant in tonight's episode.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, when the world is going through a financial crash, contestant Nazia Nasim has won one crore rupees.

A promo video of the show has been shared on Sony TV's official Instagram. In the video, Nazia Nasim is seated on a hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan asks him the 15th question which is for one crore rupees. Nazia wins Rs 1 crore by answering the question correctly.

In another short promo video, Bachchan lauded her knowledge and congratulated her for playing well in the game show.

Referring to Kaun Banega Crorepati as an "incredible game", Bachchan shared that the first winner of Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020 was asked tough questions. Still, she managed to overcome the challenge and won the amount.

Who is Nazia Nasim?

Hailing from Ranchi, Nazia, an Indian Institute of Mass Communication alumna, works as a Group Manager of Internal Communications at Royal Enfield in Delhi. She has climbed up the corporate ladder over the years, switching jobs and positions while also upskilling.

She credits her husband and family for their seamless support, especially in a society where a majority of people believe that women can't work after having a child. She truly believes that if a woman has a supportive husband and family, everything in life is possible and achievable.

Will Nazia Nasim 7 crore in KBC?

Sony TV's promo also throws up suspense about Nazia Nasim's chances of winning the Rs 7 crore. In the video, Mr Bachchan asks her to decide whether she wants to answer the 'jackpot' question; after a little pause, she opts for the jackpot question. It will be interesting to see whether she manages to win Rs 7 crore or not even though she has already won one crore in the game show.

