Popular actress Rasika Dugal is known for her role in films like Anwar, Tahaan to name a few. The actress started to rule the web space after her cameo in TVF Permanent Roommates Season 2 Episode 4 "The Dinner" and as a lead actress in another of TVF's web series Humorously Yours.
The actress is currently being lauded for her revengeful role as Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur 2.
In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, India Rasika Dugal shares what led to the success of Mirzapur2, which character apart from Beena Tripathi would she play and more.
Excerpts from the conversation
The audience is loving the second season of Mirzapur, did you expect this?
I wanted people to like season 2 as much as they like season 1 and I am glad people loved my work, and I am getting so many messages and DM's that they love Beena's character and her transition. I am overwhelmed.
Apart from Beena Tripathi which character would you like to essay in Mirzapur?
I would have loved play Munna from season 1 because I found him everything that I am not. He is all out there with his bravado, and his need to be macho. I found him like an innocent child who hasn't got the attention when needed. He is a very flawed yet human character. In Season 2, I would like to play Vijay's part, the two Tyagi's (double role), I always aspired to play a dual role (laughs).
On women taking centre stage in Mirzapur 2
A lot of the audiences have said the same, and I am glad that those tracks have been understood well. At the end of season 1, a lot of women told me that they were heartbroken, for the way things happened with her, that I also had similar thoughts when I read her. I wished this had a different end, but in life and when you are living in a patriarchal society very often this is the end. However, Season 2 has explored the vulnerabilities of that journey. You don't see Beena powerful and seeking revenge at the beginning, and she humiliated, violated, she goes through trauma, she is a survivor and then she comes out of it, finds her self. The story is written very sensitively and with a lot of care, I am happy with the way writers have dealt with the tracks revealing women in the show.