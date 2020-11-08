Popular actress Rasika Dugal is known for her role in films like Anwar, Tahaan to name a few. The actress started to rule the web space after her cameo in TVF Permanent Roommates Season 2 Episode 4 "The Dinner" and as a lead actress in another of TVF's web series Humorously Yours.

The actress is currently being lauded for her revengeful role as Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur 2.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, India Rasika Dugal shares what led to the success of Mirzapur2, which character apart from Beena Tripathi would she play and more.

Excerpts from the conversation

The audience is loving the second season of Mirzapur, did you expect this?

I wanted people to like season 2 as much as they like season 1 and I am glad people loved my work, and I am getting so many messages and DM's that they love Beena's character and her transition. I am overwhelmed.

Apart from Beena Tripathi which character would you like to essay in Mirzapur?

I would have loved play Munna from season 1 because I found him everything that I am not. He is all out there with his bravado, and his need to be macho. I found him like an innocent child who hasn't got the attention when needed. He is a very flawed yet human character. In Season 2, I would like to play Vijay's part, the two Tyagi's (double role), I always aspired to play a dual role (laughs).

On women taking centre stage in Mirzapur 2