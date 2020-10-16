From coronavirus caller tune to KBC, there is no place Amitabh Bachchan's voice doesn't leave an impact. Well, something similar happened on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. It was despite Bachchan's several requests, the computer

From the TV screens, Amitabh Bachchan's voice has now reached our phones with the coronavirus caller tune. And rightly so, if there are one voice and one person people give their undivided attention to, it has to be that of Mr Bachchan.

And, it's not every day that you see Amitabh Bachchan saying something to someone and the other person not paying any heed. However, something similar happened on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati which left even the superstar looking visibly awkward. And the one who dared to not listen to Bachchan saab was his computer screen on the show.

Yes, it was his computer screen which failed to show him a question. The frozen screen left Mr Bachchan repeating his question several times. When despite repeating it for three-four times the question didn't appear, a visibly awkward KBC host had to look towards the backstage to get an update. He even informed the contestant that the computer screen had hung. However, the glitch was soon fixed and Amitabh got to read the question. Though all of this took place in just 10-20 seconds, Big B did look a bit awkward and uncomfortable to have faced this glitch on the show for the first time.

The contestant sitting in front of Mr Bachchan was named Swapnil and the question was for Rs 2,000. When finally th screen was fixed, the question read, "If you are watching Novak Djokovic competing against Andy Murray in an international tournament, what sport are you watching?" Without taking any time, the contestant gave the correct reply of - Tennis.

Amitabh Bachchan and family members had been detected positive for coronavirus. Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya; all of them had to be hospitalised. Amitabh had kept sharing tid bits and updates on his health from the hospital. After taking a relaxing break after recovering, Amitabh got back onto the sets and started shooting for KBC.