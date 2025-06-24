In a significant humanitarian effort, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully evacuated 165 Indian nationals from Israel under Operation Sindhu. This initiative, launched by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), aims to repatriate Indian citizens stranded in conflict zones, particularly in Israel and Iran.

The evacuation was executed using the IAF's C-17 aircraft, ensuring the safe return of these individuals to their homeland. The operation commenced with the aircraft departing from Amman, Jordan, and landing in New Delhi at 0845 hours on June 24. The Ministry of External Affairs announced the successful evacuation on social media, stating, "Operation Sindhu: An IAF C-17 flight evacuated 165 Indian nationals from Israel under Operation Sindhu. They were received by MoS Dr. L. Murugan upon arrival in Delhi."

The IAF's involvement in Operation Sindhu underscores its role as a first responder in times of crisis, both domestically and internationally. The Air Force emphasized this commitment, stating, "In response to heightened tensions in conflict-affected areas in West Asia, IAF C-17 aircraft commenced missions from Jordan and Egypt to extricate Indian nationals and citizens of friendly countries. The IAF remains committed as first responders to provide assistance within the country and across the globe in times of need." This operation is part of a broader effort by the Indian government to repatriate its citizens from regions affected by escalating conflicts.

The situation in West Asia has been tense, with conflicts between Israel and Iran escalating since June 13. The conflict began when Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, code-named "Operation Rising Lion." In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centers. The tensions further escalated after the United States conducted precision airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities under "Operation Midnight Hammer," prompting Iran to launch missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq.

Amidst these developments, the Indian government has been proactive in ensuring the safety of its citizens. The MEA has been closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the IAF to facilitate the evacuation process. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita reiterated the government's commitment to providing all necessary assistance to Indian nationals in Iran and Israel. "We are closely monitoring the situation and are committed to providing all possible and necessary assistance to our citizens in Iran and Israel. Under Operation Sindhu, all the nationals are arriving safely," he assured.

In addition to the evacuation from Israel, a similar process is underway in Iran. According to the MEA, 2,290 Indian nationals have been successfully repatriated from Iran so far. This highlights the scale and complexity of Operation Sindhu, which involves coordinating with multiple countries and agencies to ensure the safe return of Indian citizens. The evacuation efforts have been met with gratitude and relief from the evacuees.

An elderly passenger shared his traumatic experience in Israel, recounting how he had to hide behind a bush during continuous attacks. "I went to Israel a month ago. One day, while I was driving, attacks began. I panicked and hid behind a bush. The attacks were almost continuous. I couldn't sleep. I thank the MEA for bringing us back," he said.

Another evacuee praised the smooth transition facilitated by the MEA, expressing gratitude for the comfortable transportation provided. The Indian government's swift response and effective coordination in executing Operation Sindhu have been commendable. The operation not only underscores India's commitment to the safety of its citizens but also highlights the country's capability to conduct large-scale evacuation missions in conflict zones. The IAF's role as a first responder and the MEA's proactive approach have been instrumental in the success of this operation.