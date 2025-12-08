Salman Khan was in no mood to spare Baseer Ali over his comments on the show post his exit from Bigg Boss 19. As the former contestants joined Salman Khan for the BB 19 finale, Baseer too sat down in his trademark style and swag. However, the situation soon got a bit awkward for the Splitsvilla winner when Salman fired salvo at him.

Salman questioned Baseer about his statements on Bigg Boss 19 post his exit. The 'Tiger' actor also said it was not the makers but his fans who didn't support him and let him down.

Salman questions Baseer

"Is ghar se nikalne ke baad bhi yeh Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss bahar khel rahe the. Mauka humne diya aapko, but aapke fans ne aapko support nahi kiya. What do we owe this honour to, Baseer, that you are sitting here? (Even after exiting the house, he was still playing Bigg Boss outside. We gave you the opportunity, but your fans didn't support you. What do we owe this honour to, Baseer, that you are sitting here?)" he said.

Khan further went on to reprimand Baseer for criticizing the show that gave him such a big platform. He also mocked Ali and said how he was being given the maximum screen time in the finale. Salman also questioned Baseer's decision to join the finale if the makers had wronged him so much.

Why so bitter?

"Because we've never heard anything like this. The show that gave you such a big platform—you're criticizing it. One of your constant complaints was that we didn't give you enough time on Weekend Ka Vaar; look, we've given you plenty in the finale. Agar aap itne hi upset the, toh main toh aata hi nahi. Aap itne bitter kyun ho gaye? Humne aapko bahar nahi nikala, aapke sabse kam votes the," he said.

"(If you were so upset, I wouldn't have come at all. Why have you become so bitter? We didn't evict you, you had the lowest votes). If you believed you had such a huge fan following, clearly it wasn't that big. Thodi si reality pe aao (come to reality). If I had so many complaints, I wouldn't have shown up now. That means you still needed this," he added.

Gaurav Khanna went on to win the trophy for Bigg Boss 19. Farrhana Bhatt became the first runner-up while Pranit More became the second runner-up. Tanya Mittal was evicted at the fourth spot while Amaal Mallik was evicted at the fifth spot.