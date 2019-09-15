Ayushmann Khurrana, who is enjoying the success of his latest release Dream Girl, is currently one of the most successful new age actors of Bollywood. While he rose to fame with his talent, his father has played a big role in making him what he is today.

In a recent interview, Ayushmann said that it is his astrologer father who pushed him to do big in life. The actor said that he used to be very laid-back, and hence, his father "threw" him out to make a career in acting.

"I don't believe in astrology, but my father has been my life coach and mentor. He always used to tell me 'beta public ki nabz pakdo' (Catch people's pulse) and I just did that. I remember, straight out of college, my father was the one who pushed me. I was very laid-back, but he was very ambitious for me. He packed my bags and booked my tickets. I was thrown out, and he said, 'Jao actor banne jao, bahut ho gaya. Chandigarh main dera dalke baitha hai'," he told Desi Martini.

Ayushmann further said that his father always told him to do things only when the right time comes. He said that he followed that mantra and it always worked well for him.

"I was 19 when I started my journey with Roadies, and became an actor at 27. It took me eight years to get a breakthrough. If I would've straightaway gone to become an actor at 19, I wouldn't have left an impact," the national award winning actor said.

Meanwhile, his latest movie Dream Girl has had a bumper opening at the box office. The comedy drama started off with a collection of Rs 10.05 crore on its opening day, and witnessed a big growth on second day, earning Rs 16.42 crore on Saturday.