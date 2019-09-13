Rating Dream Girl

Hilarious dialogues, quirky storyline and actors with brilliant comic timing – these are enough to make a comedy-drama work, and Dream Girl is blessed with all the three factors.

STORYLINE

Karamveer Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana) is a well-educated good-looking man, who is known for playing mythological female characters like Sita, Radha, Draupadi in short plays in Mathura. While his father Jagjeet Singh (Annu Kapoor) does not like Karam's work of turning female characters on stage, he is quite respected in the locality for the same art.

Meanwhile, owing to multiple loans on his father, Karam is desperate to get a job. When all his degrees fail to get him a job, his art of talking in female voice finally comes to his rescue. He gets a job in a call centre, where he starts to entertain men of varied ages by faking voice of a seductive-sounding girl named Pooja.

In no time, Karam aka Pooja becomes all of those men's favourite, who get desperate to marry the fake girl, unaware of the fact that Pooja is actually a man. While Karam is happy to be making quick and big money by faking as Pooja, things start to get complicated when not just his fiancé Mahi's (Nushrat Bharucha) brother, but also Karam's father along with many others fall in love with Pooja.

A lot of drama unfolds, and at a point, Karam's engagement gets at the verge of breaking due to all the confusion. To know what ultimately happens to Karam aka Pooja, you have to watch the film.

PERFORMANCES

Ayushmann has yet again proved his acting and comic timing skills. He is a master of expressions and pulls off the part of Pooja with ease.

Annu Kapoor is a veteran in this field, and he is as adorable as Karam's father. Ayushmann and Annu's chemistry is highly entertaining. Another two of the most interesting characters in the film are played by Vijay Razz and Manjot Singh. The former plays a cop, and Manjot is seen as Karam's best friend. Nushrat Bharucha is fine too but she has comparatively much lesser screen space than what she had in her previous movies.

POSITIVES

Dream Girl is a film that has almost all the prerequisites to make a good comedy-drama. It has hilarious and clever punch lines, an unusual plot, good screenplay, good performances and fine direction. It also has a good message at the end.

NEGATIVES

The one drawback of Dream Girl is at times it tends to get a little dull. However, the director manages to bring it back to track soon enough. Also, a few of the songs are a little forced.

VERDICT

Dream Girl is a fun-filled film that is a good pick for you to relax this weekend. It will provide you with a good dose of laughter, and a quirky storyline that you should not miss.