Ayushmann Khurrana has been giving back to back hits, and now the actor apparently has added another feather to his hat with Dream Girl.

After a special screening of the movie, many applauding words for the film and the actor's performance have been pouring in on social media. While celebs are going gaga over Dream Girl, many critics have also been praising the quirky comedy film.

Alongside Ayushmann, supporting actors Vijay Razz and Anu Kapoor are also being appreciated. Also, the film's dialogues appear to be a plus point. Dream Girl's direction is also getting mention in reviews of critics.

Critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#DreamGirl: Winner. Ayushmann Khurrana continues his dream run... Full-on entertainer with dollops of humour... Garnished with witty lines... Ayushmann, Annu Kapoor terrific... Raaj Shaandilyaa's direction hits the right chord. #DreamGirlReview".

"#DreamGirl: OUTSTANDING LAUGH RIOT! Easily one of the best films of this year, which will have @AyushmannK walking away with applauds once again. Offering ZERO dull moment & 100% Entertainment, the dialogues by @WriterRaj & script are major truimph factors," another reviewer on Twitter wrote.

Stay tuned to this space for more detailed critics' review and rating of Dream Girl coming soon.