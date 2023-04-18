Over the decades, Rani Mukerji has given us many memorable characters. However, the one that touched our hearts the most was that of – Tina – from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. And even in that cameo role, Rani stole our hearts with the song – Koi Mil Gaya. The song gained a cult status and the versatile actress' dress in the song went on to become quite famous as well.

Kajol applauds Rani

At a recently held event, Kajol told Rani that when she saw the dress, she wondered how would Rani be able to move in that. But, Rani did everything flawlessly. Now, Rani Mukerji has revealed that she was petrified of wearing such a short dress.

Rani Mukerji on her short dress

"The honest answer is I don't know it myself. I just went with the flow. I was only 17 years old and till such time, I hadn't worn such a short skirt ever in my life. So when Karan and Manish (Malhotra) presented the outfit to me it was a gown, which kept getting shorter and shorter till I reached the set," she said at an event.

The Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway actress then went on to add, "When the outfit was taken to the cameramen, he looked at it and said, 'Oh is this for baby Sana" and they were like, 'No it is actually for Rani' so he got a fright!"