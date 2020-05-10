Shilpa Shetty is widely considered the fittest actor in Bollywood, and her fans believe that she is the perfect poster girl for good health and nutrition. However, at one point in her life, Shilpa Shetty was brutally body-shamed, and the actress has now revealed more details about these moments which still stay in her mind.

Shilpa Shetty shares her memories

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Shilpa revealed that she faced body-shaming during her post-pregnancy period. Shilpa claimed that she gained more than 32 kilograms during her pregnancy, and it was during this period that many people negatively talked about her weight.

"I had put on 32 kilos during my pregnancy. Ideally, I thought I'd gain around 15 kilos but I had double that weight. And after delivering Viaan, I put on two more kilos which was ridiculous. I don't know how I did that. So I remember this one incident when I went out with Raj for dinner for the first time after having Viaan. We walked in and there was this group of women at a kitty sitting and smirking at me. I could hear them say, "Is that Shilpa Shetty? She still has weight!" It was absolutely heartless," Shilpa told Pinkvilla.

Shilpa Shetty bounced back in style

Even though she gained 32 kilograms during pregnancy, the actress soon started working out and shed her unwanted weight to become fit again. Shilpa also criticized the people who once body-shamed her when she gained some weight as a part of pregnancy.

"Who are these people anyway? I would also like to see how they look when they get pregnant. It's easy to comment," added Shilpa.

Shilpa also revealed that her mother once asked to shed those extra pounds, and it was from this point in time that she started her weight loss campaign.

Shilpa Shetty is currently awaiting the release of her new movie 'Nikkamma' directed by Sabbir Khan. The film is expected to hit the screens on June 05, 2020.