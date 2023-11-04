Over a year after snapping his four-decade-long relations with the grand old party, former Union Minister and chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed that it was all due to his efforts that the Congress used to win elections in different parts of the country.

Addressing a series of public meetings in his native district of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad claimed that it was all due to his popularity and faith among people that Congress used to win successive elections all over the country from time to time.

The former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha said that due to the faith among people in him, he was winning elections in Delhi and many other states for Congress.

"Congress was because of me and the elections it was winning were due to my efforts and hard work. You can see how the situation of Congress," the DPAP chairman.

Azad launches counter-offensive on NC, PDP for allying with BJP

As some Kashmir-centric parties are charging Ghulam Nabi Azad with working to help BJP in coming elections, the DPAP chairman reminded that these parties had earlier allied with the Saffron Party from time to time.

"I am accused of having links with BJP by some political leaders. However, they are actually hiding their own misdeeds. They formed the government with BJP and some others enjoyed ministerial berths in NDA", he said.

" No other politician has the guts to face the people like me. They have no track record and will be cornered for their fake promises and misleading people on sentimental grounds," he said.

Azad warned people against these political parties and said they are joining hands to ensure BJP is winning all the seats.

"They are joining hands against us since they have been asked by their masters to split the secure vote bank of DPAP to ensure BJP is winning with full majority. But my workers have to be alert and ensure all stand united against these parties and BJP to ensure DPAP is winning elections," he said.

Azad resigned from Congress in August 2022

Before floating the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad had tendered his resignation from all posts within the Congress party on August 26, 2022.

In the five-page letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Azad took shots at the "coterie" running the party and criticized it for having lost its political will.

Azad criticized the party's organization election process and called it a farce and a sham.

He also lambasted the way Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the party's leadership, accusing him of insulting senior leaders.