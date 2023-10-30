Congress has ultimately decided to snap 56 years-long relations with veteran politician and former Union Minister Dr. Karan Singh by accepting his request to relieve him as a member of the executive committee of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).

"Annoyed" over shifting him to Jammu and Kashmir politics from national politics, Dr. Karan Singh had asked the Congress high command to drop his name as an executive committee member of JKPCC.

In an official communique, the J&K unit of the party stated that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accepted the request of veteran leader Dr Karan Singh, with regard to relieving him from the executive Committee of the JKPCC.

In a communication to Dr. Karan Singh, the AICC General Secretary ( Organisation) KC Venugopal has conveyed the decision of the Congress President to Dr. Karan Singh in this regard, in response to a letter from Dr. Singh, requesting the Congress president to relieve him of the executive of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).

By accepting the request of Dr. Karan Singh, Congress leadership has snapped 56 years-long relations with the veteran politician who served the country as Union Minister and remained a member of the party's highest decision-making body the Congress Working Committee (CWC) for many years.

"Aghast" at his nomination as J&K executive committee member Singh ruled out accepting any responsibility

Two days after he was nominated as a member of the executive committee of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) veteran politician and former Sadr-e-Rasayat of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Karan Singh ruled out accepting new responsibility in the grand-old-party any more.

Dr. Karan Singh has asked that his name be dropped from the 22-member executive committee of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit.

In a letter, the 92-year-old requested All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge to drop his name.

Dropped as a CWC member in July 2018

Dr. Karan Singh was dropped from the membership of the Congress Working Committee (CWC)-the party's highest decision-making body in July 2018 when then Congress president Rahul Gandhi constituted the CWC.

A year back, Dr. Karan Singh had dropped hints to quit Congress because the party leadership has not assigned him any work.

"I had joined Congress in 1967. But in the last 8-10 years, I'm no longer in Parliament, I was dropped from the working committee. Yes, I'm in Congress but there's no contact, nobody asks me anything. I do my work. My relations with the party are almost zero now", Dr. Singh said in September 2022.