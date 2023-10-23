Four days after he was nominated as a member of the executive committee of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) veteran politician and former Sadr-e-Rasayat of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Karan Singh ruled out accepting new responsibility in the grand-old-party any more.

According to a report in a news agency, veteran Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh has asked that his name be dropped from the 22-member executive committee of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit.

In a letter, the 92-year-old requested All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge to drop his name.

"I see that my name has been included in the executive committee of the newly reconstituted Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee. As you know, I have not been active in state politics for several years. I, therefore, request that my name be deleted from the list," Singh said in the letter.

Feeling "humiliated" after being demoted to J&K politics

In his letter to Mallikarjun Kharge Dr. Karan Singh, who was earlier a member of the all-powerful Congress Working Committee (CWC) at the national level, made it clear that he has not been active in Jammu and Kashmir politics for several years.

Kharge had on October 19 approved the constitution of the committee that included veteran Dr. leaders Karan Singh and Saif-ud-din Soz as well as senior party members Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Tariq Hameed Karra, and Tara Chand.

Singh, 92, is a former Union Minister and an ex-governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The party also appointed five senior vice presidents, 22 vice presidents, 51 general secretaries, and 62 secretaries in the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee.

Five vice presidents are Mula Ram, G N Monga, Balwan Singh, Ravinder Sharma, and Mohammad Anwar Bhat.

Kharge also appointed Rajnish Sharma as the treasurer of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee.

Earlier Karan Singh hinted at quitting Congress

A year back, Dr. Karan Singh had dropped hints to quit Congress because the party leadership has not assigned him any work.

"I had joined Congress in 1967. But in the last 8-10 years, I'm no longer in Parliament, I was dropped from the working committee. Yes, I'm in Congress but there's no contact, nobody asks me anything. I do my work. My relations with the party are almost zero now", Dr. Singh said in September 2022.