Echoing the demand of former Sadr-e-Rasayat of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Karan Singh to conduct elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad said that there was no reason to install a popular government in this part of the country.

While addressing a rally in Batamaloo in Srinagar, Azad said that there was no reason to delay assembly elections in J&K. He was of the opinion that bureaucratic rule was not an alternative to the popular government.

While pointing toward the prevailing situation in J&K, Azad said that there is complete normalcy so delaying assembly polls is sending the wrong signals.

"Elections were held in J&K even when the situation was worst But, today when the situation is normal, and it has not been more normal than this in the last 30-35 years, still elections have not taken place in the last nine years. This is a matter of grave concern," he said.

Peace returned to J&K

Azad said that he was happy that the peace has returned to Jammu and Kashmir, and especially to these very sensitive areas where common people suffered a lot.

Azad said that immediate elections must be held in Jammu and Kashmir and it is unacceptable to run the UT in an administrative arrangement.

He said no democracy allows this procedure since only elected members have the right to represent the wishes and aspirations of the people.

"I am not questioning the present dispensation in the Union Territory nor I am saying that they are not working. But it is not their job. It is the job of elected members and that is how the democracies work," he said.

Azad said that it is the first time in the history of Jammu Kashmir that elections have been delayed for a long time. "Nine years have passed since the last Assembly elections took place, even when the UT was going through the worst kind of situation it took center government only six years to restore democracy here," he said.

Earlier, Dr. Karan Singh demanded assembly polls in J&K

As reported earlier, veteran Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh demanded assembly elections in the Union Territory on Friday. He said that there was a need to install a popular government in Jammu and Kashmir to address the grievances of the people.

Singh observed that the connection between the administration and the masses is missing in the Union Territory due to the absence of a popular government.

"In a democratic system like ours, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are vital links between the administration and people", he argued and emphasized conducting elections to install a democratic government.

Karan Singh, who is the son of the last Dogra ruler of the erstwhile princely state Maharaja Hari Singh, said that this region has been without a popular government for the last nearly fifth year.