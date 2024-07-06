'I was crying, Rohit was crying, we hugged': Emotional Virat Kohli talks about winning moment at Wankhede after victory parade

It has been a glorious six days, ever since India won the World Cup after 11 long years as India won the World Cup.

After getting stuck in Barbados, the team India arrived in India on June 4, 2024. After meeting the PM, the team flew to Mumbai for a grand victory parade followed by a lap of honour by the BCCI chief secretary. During the team India's felicitation Virat Kohli, Team India's star batter, shared an emotional memory from the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

On Saturday, both posed for photos with the national flag around them the picture went viral in time.

'We have been playing for the last 15 years, and this is the first time, I saw Rohit so emotional - he was crying, and I was crying': Virat got emotional as he talked about the winning moment

Speaking about the picture, Virat said, "I don't know about breaking the internet but this is the first time in 15 years of playing together that I've seen Rohit show so much emotion on the field. When I was walking up the steps, I was crying, he was crying, and we hugged. For me, that's going to be a very special memory from that day, because all said and done, after so many years, our only goal has been this. The only goal has been Indian cricket and the Indian flag. And that's what we take pride in."

"When I won the World Cup [in 2011], honestly, I couldn't connect with the emotions of the senior players at that point in time. I was like 'I don't understand why they are crying'. For me, it felt like 'Yeah, we won the World Cup. It's as easy as that. I was 22-23. "But now, it is a different feeling. I said something about Sachin paaji and now to be in this position, not just me... Rohit has played for so long as well. We both have been trying this for so long. Trying our hardest when I was captain and he was a senior player in the team. And now when he is the captain and I am a senior player of the team. The only aim was to win India a World Cup. So I hope that we have carried that burden to an extent and given the result the country wanted us to provide to them, added Virat.

Virat heaps praise on Jasprit Bumrah

Gaurav Kapoor asked Virat Kohli if he would sign a petition to call Jasprit Bumrah a national treasure and the eighth wonder of the world.

Virat was quick to respond and said, "I'll sign the petition now."

"Let him decide what he wants to do with his schedule. We want him to play as long as possible. He's a once-in-a-generation bowler and we're so glad he plays for us. I am sure like, everyone in this stadium, we also felt that – man, is it going to slip away? What I want everyone do is – applaud a guy, who brought us back in the tournament again, and again, and again," Kohli said.