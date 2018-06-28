Deepika Padukone made a startling revelation during an interview with Evening Standard. She said that she was once asked to get a "boob job".

Deepika, who is now one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, had been subjected to sexism many a time in the start of her career. The dusky beauty stated that she was advised to get a boob job or do beauty pageants to make it big in the industry.

"There were lots of things I was advised [to do]. To get a boob job, do the beauty pageants. They felt it was the right way to be recognised or picked up by a Bollywood director or producer. It might be an easier way to achieve what you want to achieve. But I haven't been that person; I've always followed my gut," Deepika told the London-based magazine.

Speaking about the ongoing and much talked about #MeToo movement, Deepika said that the campaign has created a lot of awareness in India regarding the issue.

"We are in the same position as the rest of the world, I think we are all in this together. There is so much more awareness. There are so many people who speak up and I think in the same way that we see the wheels moving in the right direction globally, I see the same thing happening in India as well," she said.

Meanwhile, Deepika has been in the news lately over wedding rumours. Reports claimed that the Padmaavat actress is finally going to tie the knot with beau Ranveer in November. However, like always, there has not been any official confirmation on this yet.