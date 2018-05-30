Ishqbaaz actress Shrenu Parikh, who is seen playing the role of Gauri in the daily soap, has opened up about her horrific incident when she was molested at the age of 6 while travelling with her grandfather in a bus.

In an Instagram post, the actress shared how her abuser touched her inappropriately but she didn't tell her grandfather about it since she was terrified. She also expressed her regret for not speaking up at that time.

Her post came after she did a track for the TV show subjected to women empowerment in an attempt to encourage women to raise their voices against sexual harassment.

Read the full-unedited text of Shrenu Parikh's Instagram post here: