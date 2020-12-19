Sana Khan's husband got married to businessman-Islamic Scholar Anas Mufti Sayiad on November 24, ever since the two got married they have been trolled for being a 'mismatched couple'. Also many say that it was Anas who forced Sana to quit showbiz.

In a conversation with The Times Of India, Anas Saiyad said, "I have never forced her to lead life in a certain way. She announced on Instagram around six months ago that she has taken hijab. People thought that it's because of the pandemic and no work, but she always wanted to detach herself from what she was doing. I wanted her to give it some time, but she was certain. In fact, I was shocked, too, when she announced that she was quitting the industry."

My husband is a good man

Reacting to the heavy trolling on social media post-marriage, Sana said that her husband is a good man and she finds him good looking."People trolled me and wrote nasty comments on my Insta handle. That's so distasteful. They did that because I decided to quit the industry and lead my life in a certain way. Well, how does my marriage concern, anyone? I did not get married for these trolls. My husband is a good man and I find him good-looking, maybe you don't. I don't care."

The couple are now enjoying their honeymoon in Kashmir. Sana Khan who was a part of Bigg Boss 8 and films like Hate Story 3 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha said that she has decided to leave films, and wants to serve humanity from now on.