The equation between Dharmendra's four children might seem sour but in reality, it's just the opposite. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol; all four of them might not be seen hanging out together but have immense respect and love for each other.

Even Hema Malini is cordial with Sunny and Bobby, who are Dharmendra's two children from his first wife, Prakash Kaur.

A Navbharat Times report mentioning the biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, had revealed that no one from Hema Malini's side of the family was allowed to visit the other family home of Dharmendra. Esha was quite close to Ajeet Deol, Dharmendra's brother and Abhay Deol's father. So, when he fell sick in 2015, Esha sought permission to meet him and visit him in the other home. And, it was Sunny Deol who made all the arrangements for Esha to visit him.

Esha Deol had said that she wanted to see her uncle and pay her respects. She had said that Ajeet uncle loved her and the two of them very close to Abhay as well. So, they had no other way than to go to the family. "So, I called Sunny Bhaiya and they made full arrangements to meet him."On meeting her step-mother and Dharmendra's first wife, Esha said, "I touched her feet and she left after blessing me."

Hema Malini about Dharmendra's first wife and family

Talking about Dharmendra as a father and the two marriages, Hema had said, "I didn't want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father like any father would do." A Rediff report had quoted Hema from her biography further saying, "I guess I am happy with that."