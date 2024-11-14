The Citadel star Honey, aka Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was seen playing the mother of a 6-year-old in the show, dreams of embracing motherhood despite her personal life experience in her marriage.

In her recent interview with Times Now, Samantha referred to playing a mother in her recent project and shared how, in real life too, she looks forward to becoming a mom. She added that her dreams about settling in that phase of her life have not changed yet and emphasized that age can never be a barrier to having a child.

Samantha said, "I don't think it's too late. I still have dreams of being a mother, and yeah, of course, I would love to be a mother. I have always wanted to be a mother; it's quite a beautiful experience. I am looking forward to it. People often worry about age, but I think there is no time in life when you cannot be a mother."

Samantha also talked about working with a child actor in her spy-thriller series and mentioned how, for her, it almost felt like she interacted with her very own daughter. The diva appreciated the child actor for being such a sport, smart, and quick to absorb all the learning. Their chemistry showed very well on screen as mother and daughter.

In the same interview, the Citadel actress was also asked to reveal how she felt about her life at the moment, considering the past few life-changing experiences with her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, followed by her myositis diagnosis.

The actress revealed she is in a very happy state of mind at the moment and overall in a very good state of her life. Samantha said, "I'm in a very happy space right now. I know how to care for myself and focus on what matters."

"I think I'm in a very good phase in life. I'm genuinely very happy, and I feel blessed to have the opportunity to live every day to the fullest, I think that I might not have been so grateful for an ordinary day before. But now I am!"

Samantha has projects like Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom and Maa Inti Bangaram in the pipeline. Fans are very happy to see their favourite actress be back with a bang on-screen performing stunts and going all out as an action star in the series Citadel Honey Bunny opposite Varun Dhawan.