Superstar Kamal Haasan has become the first popular Kollywood actor to talk about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Janta Curfew. The actor says that he stands in solidarity with the PM of the India.

Many superstars from Bollywood, Tollywood, Sandalwood, Mollywood and other film industries are busy spreading awareness about the Coronavirus infection. But very few people from the Tamil film induntry are taking part in the process, which has shocked many people across the country, who are wondering of the Tamil celebs' silence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday and gave a call for Janta Curfew on March 20. He requested everyone to stay inside their house and thank the people, who are fighting against Coronavirus on behalf of them. Thousands of celebs applauded the PM's gesture and patience. They not only shared his video message and informed their fans to stay indoors as a part of the Janta Curfew.

Some celebs, who raised a red flag against some initiatives of Narendra Modi, also appreciated his latest call and Kamal Haasan is one of them. A day after his call, the actor tweeted, "I stand in full solidarity with our Prime Minister's call for #JantaCurfew. In this extraordinary situation, we have to take extraordinary measures. It's a disaster that has befallen on us and by staying united and indoors, we can Stay Safe."

Kamal Haasan also tagged his colleagues like Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay, Suriya, Vikram and popular celebs and wrote, "I call upon my fans,my friends and my people in support of the cause on 22nd March Sunday, 7am to 9pm #JantaCurfew (2/2) @rajinikanth #Ajith @actorvijay @Suriya_offl #Vikram @dhanushkraja #Simbu @VijaySethuOffl #Ilayaraja, @anirudhofficial @gvprakash @GhibranOfficial @ThisIsDSP."

Hours before Kamal, Shankar Shanmugham tweeted, "#COVID19 is going to be the litmus test for human resilience. My heartfelt gratitude to all the support machineries who are working tirelessly to keep all of us safe. Let us stand united and support our PM @narendramodi ji appeal for #JantaCurfew #IndiaFightsCorona."

Venkat Prabhu tweeted, "Namma veetla orutharkku vandha thaan naama ozhukkam kadaipidippomna adhu romba thappu! Inga #chennai la ellarum veliya thaan suththurom! Namakku vara chancey illa nu! VENDAAM PLEASE Dhayavu senji veetla irrunga! Ungalukaga illanalum! For our loved ones!! with #corona ."