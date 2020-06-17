With the sudden demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, the debate on nepotism and favouritism in the film industry have reignited once again. Many are claiming on social media that the actor was not given his due in Bollywood since he didn't come from a filmi background.

Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt are being particularly slammed by a section of furious Twitter users for their sudden concern about Sushant on their condolence messages when they onced mocked the late actor on Koffee With Karan. Not just the 'elite club of Bollywood', Sushant had faced criticism from several others in the industry as well.

A few of Sushant's fans pointed out how actor and filmmaker Rajat Kapoor had taken a dig at the late actor's looks in his movie MS Dhoni-The Untold Story overlooking his stupendous performance in the flick.

Twitter banter between Rajat Kapoor and Sushant:

The Kapoor and Sons actor had written on Twitter: "Dhoni looks so much better than the actor who plays him..#fact"

However, Sushant gave a brilliant response. "I Slogged a bit extra on my skills to compensate. If you get interested in that,pls do watch the film sir:) #fact."

Even before Sushant could respond, his angry fans bashed Rajat asking him to mind his business. The filmmaker thankfully didn't give in to the virtual bashing and instead wrote back to Sushant. "@itsSSR :))) I believe your performance is fab in the film.. and maan, your fan following is huge!! Best wishes, Sushant."

The actor replied to Rajat, "They are not my fans sir , I don't have many. They just like good films:) Ps.- You were really good in 'Kapoor &sons'."

Sushant's father's statement:

On Tuesday, June 16, the Mumbai police recorded the statements of the actor's father and two sisters before they flew to Delhi. Sushant's father KK Singh told the police that his son would often feel low but he was unaware the reason behind his depression.

"The family informed us that they do not know why Sushant was depressed and also did not mention if they had any suspicion on anyone," said a senior Mumbai Police official, Indian Express reported.

The 34-year-old was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his house-help. He was suffering from depression for the past six months and was getting treated for it in Hinduja Hospital. Some anti-depressants pill were also found by the police in his room.

Sushant had a successful transition from TV to Bollywood, delivering quite a few hits in his short career span. From his debut movie Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni-The Untold Story to his last release Chhichhore, Sushant's performances were highly appreciated.