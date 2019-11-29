The young actress recently praised Suhana's acting skills, and also expressed a desire to see Aryan becoming an actor one day. Recalling her acting courses with Suhana, Ananya said that SRK's daughter is already high in the game.

Ananya can't stop praising Suhana

"Suhana and I were in the same school and we have done a lot of acting related things together. We used to be in all the school plays and Suhana used to be the main lead. She's a brilliant actor. We both went to New York Film academy ages ago and did a film course together. Now she's there and acting. Suhana is too talented, not just acting but she's a great singer and dancer. There are a lot of big things meant for Suhana," Ananya told media.

The Student of the Year 2 actress further said that although Shah Rukh's son Aryan is more interested to become a film-maker, she wishes to see him become an actor someday.

Ananya's thoughts about Aryan

"Aryan is more inclined towards direction, which I think he's great at. He's very creative, he's a very good writer, very witty and smart. He did Simba's voiceover so well! So selfishly I'd like to say I hope he becomes an actor one day," she said.

Suhana has already worked in a short film abroad, glimpses from which are already out on the internet. While we may expect Suhana to make her Bollywood debut soon, it is not clear when Aryan is likely to showcase his craft.

Meanwhile, Ananya has been busy promoting her next film that will also feature Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to be released on December 6.