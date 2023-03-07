A love note has surfaced on social media by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently in Delhi's Tihar Jail for money laundering. Wishing the 'most fantastic human' Jacqueline Fernandez on Holi, Sukesh has sent a press release statement.

The letter began by thanking the media, family, supporters, and 'haters' for sharing his thoughts with the public. He wrote, "I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi."

"On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility," his letter read.

"You know I will got to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love," he concluded.

Jacqueline spills the beans

Jacqueline Fernandez recently broke her silence on the Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy. The Kick 2 actress has spoken about the con man in a statement and how he played with her emotions and ruined her career. In her statement to Delhi's Patiala House Court, Fernandez that she often felt that there was someone spoofing her.

"Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood," she reportedly said in her statement, as mentioned by India Today. "He introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed J Jayalalitha was his aunt. Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in South India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies," the statement said.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, a native of Bengaluru, faces 15 FIRs. To lead a lavish lifestyle, he duped people in Bengaluru and Chennai of several crores.

Posing as a politician's relative, it is alleged that he has duped more than 100 people promising to get their job done. He used to buy expensive cars, including Rolls Royces, from extorted money. He was arrested by the police in 2019.