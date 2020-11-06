Nepotism debate in Bollywood has been spoken about time and again. Abhishek Bachchan being one star who has been targeted by trolls when it comes to nepotism. But for the first time Abhishek has reacted on the nepotism debate because many feel that Abhishek has taken help from his father to advance his career. He said that his father the Shehenshah of Bollywood never financed his films.

In a recent interview with IANS, the actor said that his father did not produce any movie for him but Abhishek did produce R Balki's Paa, which starred Amitabh in the lead and him as a supporting actor. "The fact is he has never picked up the phone on anyone. He has never made a film for me. On the contrary, I have produced a film for him, called Paa," Abhishek said. Paa starred Amitabh as a child with rare genetic disease called progeria. Abhishek played his father while Vidya Balan played his mother.

Abhishek has been brutally trolled by fans time and again but the humble star has always handled the situation with much soberness.

The last time when Abhishek and Amitabh were admitted in the hospital, one user wrote, "Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge (who will feed you now)?" The actor had written back, "Filhaal toh let ke kha rahe hain dono saath aspatal mein (right now both of us are being well fed at the hospital)." The troll replied, "Get well soon sir... Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha (not everyone has the good fortune to be well taken care of)." To this, Abhishek responded, "I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma'am."

Another person expressed anger that Abhishek had more followers than Prachi Desai. "I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn't need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself," the actor had replied.

When the government announced that film theatres will be allowed to reopen after months of shut down, Abhishek expressed happiness at the news. However, one troll wrote, "But aren't you still gonna be jobless?" Abhishek wrote back, "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don't like our work, we won't get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."

Don't you think so much hate for the actor is unfair? Abhishek will soon be seen in his upcoming 'The Big Bull' and Anurag Basu's anthology film 'Ludo' He was last seen in Breathe: Into the shadows'.