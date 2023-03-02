Pan India star Ram Charan is making waves across the globe. The actor is beaming with joy as he is busy making appearances and giving interviews in the USA. The actor is currently in Los Angeles.

It's a moment of pride for Indian cinema as Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars 2023.

The 95th Academy Awards is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. And Ram Charan has been sharing constantly about his LA tour on Instagram.

Ram Charan appeared on KTLA Entertainment

Recently, Ram Charan appeared on KTLA Entertainment as he spoke with Sam Rubin, Frank Buckley, Jessica Holmes and Mark Kriski about his film, RRR.

Ram Charan shared a slew of images from his interview on his social media handles, he captioned the images as "Soaking in the LA vibe!"

Thank you @ktlaENT for having me. @RRRMovie back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screens once again pic.twitter.com/rlhlcDXwte — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 1, 2023

He also thanked KTLA Entertainment, a news and media website in LA for hosting him. That's not all. Ram Charan also shared a happy development with RRR fans and said: "RRR back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screen once again."

Ram Charan promotes RRR in the US

Ahead of Academy Awards 2023, Ram Charan is in the United States to attend several award shows. Recently, became the first Indian to appear on the American TV Show 'Good Morning America'. The actor was at yet another media interview today. Ram looked dapper in a white shirt and brown trousers, paired with a slightly loose brown corduroy jacket. Not just fans his wife Upasana Konidela couldn't stop swooning over her husband's success and outfit.

Sharing her husband Ram's post, she dropped a fire emoji on Twitter.

The conversation between Ram and the media was shared by various fan clubs.

TV host calls Ram Charan 'Brad Pitt of India'

The TV host while introducing Ram Charan to the audience, Sam said, "He's been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India. Do you like that designation?"

To which, Ram Charan replied, "I mean I like Brad Pitt for sure."

On winning the Oscars 2023

Ram was asked what it would feel like to win the Oscar for Best Original Song. "It will be the most surreal day in my life. I just want to be the guest on the show and now being a nominee for Best Original Song, I can't wait to take that (trophy) back to India. RRR is re-releasing tomorrow and I would want all of you to invest some time and it would definitely not disappoint you."

It was so awesome having you on the show my brother!! You’re really a Big Deal and we get it!! ?????? Thanks for making time. ✊? https://t.co/HxdsiGPA8i — DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) February 25, 2023

India films nominated at Oscars 2023

Apart from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Indian documentaries such as All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen and The Elephant Whisperers by Karthiki Gonsalves are also nominated at the 2023 Academy Awards in the best documentary feature and best documentary short segments, respectively.

About RRR

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead as well as Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in key roles.

RRR's box-office records

The film grossed over ₹1000 crore during its theatrical run across the globe.