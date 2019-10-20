Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Siddharth Dey and Arti Singh's recent ugly fight became a huge talking point on social media. While a lot of reactions have been pouring in, comedian Krushna Abhishek also reacted to the dirty words being used for his sister on the show.

Krushna expressed extreme disappointment at Siddharth's behaviour towards Arti, and even said that he might visit Bigg Boss 13 sets to directly confront him.

"I'm shocked that Siddharth Dey could do this. He knows me and my family. How could he do this to a woman? How could he do this to my sister? Of course, I will confront him. Arti is my sister. I may even go to the show and ask him in front of Bhai (Salman Khan) that what was all that about," Krushna told Spotboye.

The entire controversy started after Siddharth during a task on Bigg Boss 13 passed lewd comments on Arti. During the task, Arti was applying various products on Siddharth's body as part of the task, following which he said, "Bina shilajeet ke ladkiya yeh sab kar rahi hai".

Things got further heated up when later Siddharth allegedly touched her inappropriately. The lady had shouted at him saying, "Tujhe toh shilajeet ki jarurat nahi hai na". Siddharth was vehemently slammed by viewers on social media for his behaviour. Even co-contestant Sidharth Shukhla had also strongly confronted him on the show for his comments.