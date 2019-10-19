Bigg Boss 13 recently witnessed a dirty fight between Siddharth Dey and Arti Singh as the former allegedly made a nasty comment on her during a task.

According to reports, Arti was supposed to apply shaving cream on Siddharth as part of a task, and while she was doing so, he allegedly made a dirty remark on the girl.

"Bina shilajeet ke ladkiyan yeh sab kar rahi hai (Girls are doing all these without shilajeet)," Siddharth allegedly said. This comment instantly irked Arti, who confronted her strictly.

However, as the task continued, Arti again went to apply something on him, following which he allegedly touched her inappropriately, according to reports. This made the situation even more tensed and heated.

Siddharth reportedly later apologised to Arti, but she continued to bash him. Even co-contestant Sidharth Shukla lost his cool, and vehemently slammed him for his words.

Strong reactions poured in on social media also on this controversial incident. Most of the netizens lambasted Siddharth and supported Arti. Some also criticised Devoleena and Rashami for not standing for the fellow female contestant.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 was in trouble when a BJP MLA, Nand Kishore Gujjar had written a letter to IB minister, Prakash Vavdekar demanding a ban on the show.

The MLA had opined that Bigg Boss promotes vulgarity, and the show is inappropriate for family audience. "The show is against the cultural ethos of the country and highly objectionable intimate scenes were a part of it. Couples of different communities were being made to become bed partners, which was unacceptable," he had stated in the letter.