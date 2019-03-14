Young tiger Junior NTR said that mega power star Ram Charan, his co-star in RRR, is a very good friend and he hopes their friendship will remain intact forever and it will not be affected by malevolent glare.

Junior NTR is set to share screen space with Ram Charan in the upcoming movie RRR. SS Rajamouli held a press meet to respond to all the rumours about this film and both the actors also attended it. Addressing the media, Cherry said, "He (Jr NTR) is the best of mine from the industry and probably only best known to me. I am very happy to work with him and Danayya."

Ram Charan recalled his surprise visit to Rajamouli's residence and how he got a bigger surprise from him. He also spoke about his excitement over working with Jr NTR. He said, "I have already started enjoying working with Tarak. But as of now, there is no serious schedule involving together happening. I am very happy to work with my brother Tarak."

Jr NTR also spoke about his bonding with Ram Charan and thanked SS Rajamouli (who he fondly calls Jakkanna) for giving the opportunity to work together. He said, "I usually come to press conferences with a lot of confidence, but this time I am a bit nervous and overwhelmed. This is my fourth film with Jakkanna. It is going to be very special in my career. The reason is that besides working with Jakkanna, I am sharing screen space with Charan."

Talking about their bonding, Jr NTR added, "Our friendship and bonding happened much before this movie. He is a very good friend, with who I share my joys and sorrows. This film has taken our bonding to the next level. I pray to god that we remain friends like this forever. My mom tells me sometimes about evil eyes and I hope our relationship will be affected by such eyes."

A lot has been written and spoken about the fight between Nandamuri and mega families and RRR will now change this perception. Jr NTR said, "I and Charan have agreed to share screen space without a second thought. We have made this possible in our generation. This has become possible because of the confidence in Jakkanna as well as our friendship. I thank him a lot for this opportunity."