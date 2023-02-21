In a shocking state of events, on Monday night, singer Sonu Nigam and his team members were allegedly manhandled at a musical event in Mumbai's Chembur. A video going viral on social media shows a man, allegedly from Sonu's team, being pushed down the stage.

Sonu Nigam registers police complaint

As per a report in MiddDy, following the incident, Sonu Nigam reached the Chembur police station late in the night to register an official complaint with the police. The police have registered an FIR in the matter.

In his statement, the singer told the police that his office was approached for a concert, and after finalising the date he had accepted the offer for a performance on February 20, reported MidDay.

As per police, an alleged brawl overtook a selfie with the latter at an event in Mumbai on Monday night around 11 pm when Nigam was in suburban Chembur to attend a music festival.

While leaving the venue, a group of fans approached the singer for a selfie when his two colleagues intervened. Both colleagues of Nigam were manhandled by the fans, leading to one of them received minor injuries, said the official.

Official sources told Mid Day that the police have booked Swapnil Phaterpekar under IPC sections 341, 337 and 323 based on Sonu Nigam's complaint.

Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam's team claimed that Phaterpekar's son misbehaved with the singer's manager and asked them to leave the stage.

After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. I filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies & causing scuffle: Sonu Nigam https://t.co/RVFONXeQ79 pic.twitter.com/JxtfCVIaQj — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Prakash Phaterpekar said Sonu's team was pushed by mistake

As reported by India Today, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Prakash Phaterpekar said, "Sonu Nigam was getting down from the stage when some people rushed to take a selfie. During that time, bodyguards were trying to push those people away, but by mistake, one person from Sonu Nigam's team was pushed by mistake. Nothing has happened to Sonu Nigam."