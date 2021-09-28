Kangana Ranaut is widely considered one of the most talented performers in the Indian film industry. The actress' recent performance in the movie Thalaivii had received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. In the movie, Kangana Ranaut played the role of legendary Tamil Nadu politician J Jayalalitha. To portray the role with perfection on screen, Kangana had gained more than 20 kilograms. And now, in a recent Instagram post, Kangana has talked about her weight gain and weight loss journey, and the actress even reveals that she has permanent stretch marks in her body.

Kangana Ranaut's weight gain journey

In her post, Kangana revealed that it took almost six months to gain 20 kilograms, and it took another six months to lose this weight. According to the actress, she thoroughly enjoyed this process, but it left her with permanent stretch marks. However, Kangana made it clear that art comes to life with a price.

"Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and losing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body... I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself," wrote Kangana.

Thalaivii is directed by AL Vijay. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Aravind Swamy, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Samuthirakani, Raj Arun, Madhu Bala, Jisshu Sengupta, and Poorna in other crucial roles.

Kangana Ranaut's new films

Fans of Kangana Ranaut are currently awaiting the release of her new movie Dhaakad. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, this film is a spy thriller, and Kangana has apparently performed some daredevil stunt scenes for this movie. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt have also played crucial roles in this movie.

Another anticipated movie of Kangana Ranaut is Tejas. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film revolves around an Indian Air Force pilot, essayed by Kangana Ranaut. Tejas is backed by the makers of Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike.