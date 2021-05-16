It was around a few days back that several pictures that show floating bodies in a river surfaced online. Netizens claimed that these images were taken from the banks of River Ganga, and they even added that these bodies were of patients who succumbed to the coronavirus infection. Even though the veracity of these images is yet to be confirmed, photos of this unfortunate scene went viral on online spaces. And now, Bollywood starlet Kangana Ranaut has claimed that these images were actually captured from Nigeria.

Kangana Ranaut sparks controversy again

In a recent video posted on her Instagram page, Kangana Ranaut claimed that the images of dead bodies are actually taken from Nigeria. She also hinted that these images are being circulated widely to malign the reputation of India.

In another post, Kangana Ranaut criticized Palestine and made it clear that India stands with Israel in the recent row in the Middle East. She also talked about the necessity of demolishing radical Islamism.

"Those who think terrorism should be replied with dharna must learn from Israel. They will spread terrorism, if you respond strongly they will cry foul become victims if you do just dharna then they will blast your parliament and five-star hotels also, this is radical Islamic terrorism for you," added Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut is determined to demolish coronavirus

A few days back, after testing positive for the coronavirus infection, Kangana Ranaut claimed that the Covid pandemic is just small-time flu. She also vowed that she will destroy and demolish coronavirus.

"I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people," wrote Kangana on her page.

#KanganaRanaut is anti-national ? in twitter said she wants riots in Bengal not peace and now this.

Every country is against radicalism and they are working

And now you are taking about we also do same things that Israel is doing ?

1) we want peace

2) what about our reputation ? pic.twitter.com/ezqbupYJLx — Gaurav Gupta (@GauravLCI) May 13, 2021