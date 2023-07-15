Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Cyrus Broacha made an exit from the house stating a family emergency. Last week during Weekend Ka Vaar, Cyrus pleased BB makers as well as Salman Khan to let him go, but Salman was hell-bent on leaving him and even reminded him of the bond and legalities if he tries to leave the show without consent. However, on Monday Cyrus made an exit leaving inmates in shock.

"The food was terrible and sleeping hours were horrible": Cyrus after his exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2

After almost five days after his medical emergency, Cyrus in his podcast shared his personal experience about his stay inside the house.

He started the podcast with "I have come back from hell, and let me tell you about hell, hell is largely vegetarian. It was a really painful and horrible experience. Can't discuss that too much in detail because of contractual obligations and legal issues."

Cyrus said, "The food was terrible and sleeping hours were horrible. It was like a concentration camp where people were friendly, that's the only difference... I was sleep deprived. I never slept more than three hours any night. By the second half of the day, I was just falling asleep."

Bigg Boss the makers said, "We regret to inform you that Cyrus Broacha had to take an emergency exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2 due to a sudden medical emergency in the family. As per Cyrus and his family's request, we request you allow privacy and understanding during this difficult period. Further details regarding the show will be shared in due course."