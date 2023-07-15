Fans have been waiting with bated breath for this week's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. However, this week, Salman Khan will not be hosting Weekend Ka Vaar. As per reports, Salman will not be able to host the most anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episodes this week due to prior commitments.

Here's why Salman Khan is not hosting this week's weekend Ka Vaar

According to sources, Bhaijaan is preoccupied with his ongoing film project, and therefore, will be unable to make it to the Bigg Boss OTT house this weekend. An insider page of Bigg Boss claimed that Salman Khan will not be hosting the show and Krushna Abhishek will step into his shoes this week.

The nominated contestants of this week are — Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz and Avinash Dhurve.

Meanwhile, Avinash and Elvish had a huge verbal spat

Merely two days after YouTuber Elvish Yadav entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, tempers started soaring inside the house.

While the morning tea was brewing, a massive fight erupted between Avinash and Elvish. Instigated by Elvish's constant comments, Avinash in anger said, "Mere muh pe aake bol, aurat ki tarah peeth peeche mat bolna" (Come and speak directly to my face, don't talk behind my back like a woman).

In response, Elvish retorted, "Chal jaa ke muh chupa, ja ped ke piche muh chupa, aaj ki footage milagai tujko" (Go hide your face, hide behind a tree, you have got ebougy footage through a fight with me).

Avinash also stated, "Aurat ki tarah mere peeche laga hai, mard ki tarah saamne bola na" (You're hiding behind me like a woman, speak up like a man in front of me).

Avinash lost his cool and said that Elvish was after his coffee. Elvish reacted, "Arey to de deta na bhai. Abey leke chal na apni coffee, room mein jake pi (so you could have given me the coffee. Now go and have it in your room)."

Avinash told Elvish to leave, to which Elvish called him 'bewakoof ka bachcha' as he walked ahead.

He came back and said, "Ae baap pe mat ja." Elvish responded, "Tere ko pata lag gaya bewakoof hi hai wo (so you know he is a fool)."

Avinash once again said, "Kaiko bol raha hai bewakoof ka bachha, maine tujhe kuch kaha (why are you calling me son of a fool, did I say something)?" Elvish replied, "Tu bhi bol le... lakin tu hain. Mein teen baar aur bolunga (you can also call me that...but you are one. I will repeat it three more times," and went on to repeat it two more times.