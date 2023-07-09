It's the third weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 2 hosted by Salman Khan, just like every time, Salman Khan schooled the inmates for their reactions inside, he also that the equation in BB house is much more predictable than Mumbai's weather. With Bebika- Abhishek's verbal spat to the house to sparks flying between Avinash and Falaq.

Was Salman Khan smoking while hosting Weekend Ka Vaar? pic of him holding a cigarette goes viral

However, amidst Salman schooling the inmates, eagle-eyed fans viewer noticed Salman holding a cigarette while interacting with the contestants has now gone viral on the internet. The picture went viral on Reddit.

But as the episode ended, it was not his remarks or the contestants, but a cigarette that sparked debate.

Viewers thought that he was being a hypocrite by smoking during the episode just a week after he schooled Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid about, familial values and culture after they kissed on the show for a task.

For the Weekend the Vaar, Salman Khan opted for a formal outfit, wearing a fading blue shirt and pair of jeans, as he spoke to the contestants.

Netizens react

A Reddit user wrote, "We know he's a hypocrite but if you are lecturing others at least act better in front of them."

Another user wrote, "It's on OTT & not national tv so I think there is no legal issue. But he's such a hypocrite. Lecturing contestants about culture & shit while doing every wrong thing out there lol."

While Bhai's ardent fans came out In support of him,

A user said, "There is nothing immoral about smoking or drinking."

Another said, "So does he says You should not smoke also nothing wrong in doing smoking as long it's legal."

Meanwhile, Salman announced an extension of two weeks for the show, and everyone was happy. However, it was Cyrus Broacha who was pleased to leave the house.