It's been over a month since Bigg Boss 17 began. The atmosphere inside the house changes each day. Friends turn foes. Some are getting intimate, while the couples are either trying to get romantic or busy fighting.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have been grabbing headlines ever since they entered the house. The couple are often seen fighting and arguing over trivial issues.

I forgot I am a married man: Vicky Jain

Ankita wants Vicky to hold her hand and give her time. On the other hand, Vicky wants to play the game separately.

The special guest inside the house during the weekend was Orry. He came to the Dimaag room after visiting the Dil room party. When he enters the Dimaag room, Vicky tells Orry that with Sana you will have a good time. Vicky and Sana hold hands and dance. But the next moment, Vicky walks away and says, "I am sorry, I forgot I am a married man. I cannot have this fun."

Meanwhile, during Weekend Ka Vaar Ankita and Vicky get emotional on seeing their mothers. As Vicky breaks into tears, his mother tells him to calm down and not to cry.

Vicky Jain's mother lashes out at Ankita Lokhande for throwing chappal at him on Bigg Boss 17

Vicky's mother then tells them how they never fought at home but have been at each other's throats since entering the show. "Tumhari ladai ghar mein kabhi nahi hui. Batao, Ankita paer maar rahi hai, chappal phekk rahi hai (You never fought at home. Here, Ankita is kicking him, throwing slippers at him)," she says.

Ankita assures her mother-in-law, "Main hoon na, main isko sambhal lugi (I am here, I will take care of him)." But she snaps back, "Nahi, nahi sambhal rahi ho (No you are not taking care of him)."

After Navid Sole's mid-week elimination earlier this week, five Bigg Boss 17 contestants got nominated for eviction in Week 6 - Anurag Dobhal, Ankita Lokhande, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka. While Jigna Vora bid adieu to the reality show.