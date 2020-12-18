Sana Khan's decision to quit showbiz sent shockwaves across her fans. However, what was more shocking was her decision to tie-the-knot in a hush-hush ceremony soon after.

Before marriage, Sana had vowed to follow Islam and sync more into her spiritual and religious side. After her wedding pictures went viral, the couple was heavily trolled and even called a mis-match.

The curiosity around whether it was her decision to quit the industry, how did the two fall-in-love has been making headlines for a while now. And now, Sana Khan has spilled the beans on every aspect of her new life. Sana Khan has said that she had met Anas Saiyad in Mecca in 2017 adding that she contacted him in 2018 to ask a few questions about religion. In a TOI interview, Sana also revealed getting married to Anas wasn't an overnight decision for her.

'My husband is a good man'

"Getting married to Anas wasn't an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is shareef and unn mein haya hai. He is not judgmental," she told TOI. Talking about whether the decision to marry was made in a rebound, she revealed that it was normal for her to have a boyfriend in the profession and industry she was. However, she added that she regrets some of the decisions she had made earlier and would not like to repeat those as a parent.

Reacting to the heavy trolling on social media post-marriage, Sana said that her husband is a good man and she finds him good looking."People trolled me and wrote nasty comments on my Insta handle. That's so distasteful. They did that because I decided to quit the industry and lead my life in a certain way. Well, how does my marriage concern, anyone? I did not get married for these trolls. My husband is a good man and I find him good-looking, maybe you don't. I don't care."