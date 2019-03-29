After Deepika Padukone had spoken about her fight with depression, Alia Bhatt in a recent interview talked about how she has been facing anxiety.

Alia has been having a happy phase, both professionally as well as personally. She has been giving back to back hit movies, and is now one of the top actresses in the industry. Her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor also seems to be going strong.

However, the young actress revealed that she has been facing anxiety since the past few months, and she often feels like crying for "no reason".

"I haven't been depressed but I've had bouts of anxiety. It comes and goes. It's been happening quite a bit since the past five to six months. It's not like an anxiety attack but I just feel low," she told Filmfare recently.

"No matter how bad it is, I just let myself feel it. Sometimes, I feel like crying for no reason. Then it passes. Initially, I would be a little confused. I would constantly give reasons that it's because of work or maybe I am tired or haven't been able to meet anyone," she added.

The Raazi actress further said that she has spoken about it to a lot of her close friends, and she believes one should never hide such negative feelings.

"The kind of personality I have, I become a little on the edge. I spoke to friends about it. I spoke to Ayan (Mukerji) about it, I spoke to my sister's friend Rohan (Joshi). Everyone told me that you have got to realise that it will go away. What is important is to accept it and not say that you are fine. If you are not feeling fine, then you should just say you are not feeling fine," Alia told the publication.

Alia revealed that her sister, Shaheen Bhatt also has been a victim of depression, and she fought it out. She said that Shaheen wrote about her experience in her book.

Earlier, Deepika had opened up about facing severe depression. She had said that she would often feel "empty" from inside, and would cry without reason. After fighting it out with the help of psychiatrist and counsellors, Deepika started "The Live Laugh Love" foundation to help people with depression.