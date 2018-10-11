Deepika Padukone has yet again opened up about her fight with depression. The actress, in an attempt to encourage victims of depression to seek professional help, has shared her story of facing depression.

In a video shared with the hashtag #NotAshamed, Deepika breaks down while narrating how depression had affected her, and how she fought it out.

With tears in her eyes, the 32-year-old actress said that she was afraid to wake up every morning as she used to find sleep as the only "escape". She further said that she used to find it extremely difficult to be surrounded by people.

Deepika believes that her fight with depression would have been easier if she had the courage to open up about it or somebody would have acknowledged what and how she was feeling.

Deepika believes that one should not be ashamed of talking about suffering from depression as it is like any other mental illness, and it requires professional help.

In an earlier interview, Deepika had said that she had to take medication to fight depression. The actress was facing it all when during the shooting of Happy New Year.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Padmaavat, which was a blockbuster. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period drama had also featured Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Watch the video of Deepika narrating her struggle with depression: