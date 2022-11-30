Bigg Boss 16 is just a few weeks away from its grand finale. The housemates are busy showcasing their skills in tasks, fights and everything possible to win the trophy. Well, it's not possible that contestants inside the house don't get attracted to or attached. Some are for real while some are just for the cameras.

With some real love stories over the years in Bigg Boss house, this season, Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot have expressed their fondness for each other on the show and their relationship is one of the hottest topics of discussion among the housemates. The alleged couple is often seen fighting and soon getting back to each other, which has raised eyebrows and confusion among the masses and housemates.

A few weeks ago, contestants, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma were seen discussing the couple.

Colors channel shared the video on their social media handles. Take a look

And now, the new challengers Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar known as "Golden Boys" who have entered the BB 16 house were the latest ones to give Shalin a reality check on his alleged relationship with Tina Datta.

Ever since the boys entered the house they are busy interacting with the housemates and telling the contestants how they are perceived outside.

Golden boys discuss Shalin and Tina's relationship.

In Tuesday's episode, the golden boys were seen giving a reality check to Shalin and others. As per a promo shared by the channel. In the midst of a discussion between Sunny and Shiv, Shalin joined the conversation and asked, "Kaun kaun se daag lage hai mere daaman mein?" ( What are the scars on my character tell me?) Sunny said, "Bahut bhaagte ho peeche." (You run behind a lot).

Immediately, Shalin got furious and rushed to Tina and clarified that he is not in love with her. Tina was shell-shocked upon hearing this and said she won't bother him any further and walked away.

In the clip, Shalin tells Tina, "Mere respect pe aaye, dignity pe aaye, ki mein koi ladki patane ki koshish kar raha hoon, aisa bilkul bhi nai hai..mein aapke pyaar mein pagal hoon, aise bilkul bhi nai hai. (If this comes on my respect and dignity, I won't stay quiet. I am not trying to please any girl. Don't even think like that )...I don't have feelings or love for you. I am not interested in you Tina."

"You are hurting me", says Tina.

Shalin interrupts, "you are hurting my dignity and self-respect, Tina."

Shalin then adds, "I can't get played every time. I am not your boy to get coffee, basket.."

Tina calms Shalin down and says, "Meine aapko aise kabhi nai bola Shaan.. I am sorry...( I have never said anything to you...)"

"Mujhe bahut for granted lelia. (You have taken me for granted). The credit goes to golden boys. They gave me a reality check. Tina, you are mistaken if you feel I have emotions for you, you know that right? I didn't", adds Shalin.

While Shalin is going on and on. Tina is trying to sort out the issue. She says, "Stop it, Stop It..."

But Shalin pays no heed to her and keeps accusing her. He continues, "Sare ladke cheere aapko mujhe isse koi dikhat nai, mein bahar jaunga kabhi zindagi mein aapko phone nai karunga." (I don't care even if any guy tried to woo you, once I go out of the house, I won't even call you).

Tina replies, "Okay stay away from me, don't do masti with me. But I will never hurt you."

Shalin fumes in anger and says, "Who are you to tell me what to do?"

This act of Shalin shocks Tina, she says, "Stay away .."

Shalin too agrees with her and says, "Yes, I will stay away." And then both of them walk away.

Watch the video here:

Netizens call Tina and Shalin's love story and fight in the house FAKE

Seeing Shalin and Tina's interaction netiznes flocked to the comment section and termed their relationship "FAKE" saying they are just doing this for the camera.

A fan mentioned, "Y r u giving so much of screen time to tina & shalin's fake luv stry.We r getting bored now. Its lyk in every episode we r watchn d repeat telecast shalin wil say something dn tina wil gt angry or she wil say shalin stay away frm me dn again shalin wil go & consol hr vohi chlta h."

Another user commented, "The Fake Shalin and Tina show. Have you noticed how they first look at the camera and then start their fake fighting?"

Nominated contestants this week are:

Nominated contestants this week are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary, Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan, and Sajid Khan.

Weekend ka Vaar gets a new time slot

Meanwhile, Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Saturday and Sunday will now air from 9 pm onwards. Earlier it was aired at 9.30 PM.