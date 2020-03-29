Since the Coronavirus pandemic has struck the entire world, it has claimed several lives globally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown in India to avoid the further spread of COVID-19.

With the country entering a total lockdown, people are following social distancing to keep the deadly virus away. However, the virus has brought a lot of challenges for the people of backward sections.

They are not getting food to eat, a place to stay even they are not allowed to back to their hometowns from where they belong.Hence, for helping the entire nation PM Modi has started a donation camp, PM-CARES fund, which he said, has been formed on popular demand to help fight the novel Coronavirus. Several Bollywood, Tollywood and TV celebrities have come forward to donate for a good cause.

Bollywood celebs donate wholeheartedly amid coronavirus crisis

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar donated 25 crores for the same, Kapil Sharma donated 50 lakhs whereas, Hrithik Roshan and Prabhas donated 20 and 25 lakh respectively. Even some former cricketers like Suresh Raina and Sachin Tendulkar had pledged to donate 52 lakhs and 50 lakhs respectively.

With so much happening in Bollywood, the three superstars of Bollywood, namely Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have come under the cosh as fans are continuously questioning why any of the three aforementioned actors have not yet come forward to help those in need.

Having said that, a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan is going viral wherein the 'Zero' actor has been heard speaking out the truth behind all the allegations put on him about his donations.

"What I do as charity or social service is very private & personal to me and I don't share it, specially not on social media "



: Shah Rukh Khan#StopNegativityAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/YOLfIQ8HZs — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 29, 2020

In the video, 'King Khan' was seen revealing why he does not show-off like other actors when he does charity. "Somewhere in the Quran, it says if you do charity for a reason, it's not charity. I am a Muslim and do What I do as charity or social service is very private & personal to me and I don't share it, especially not on social media "

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh's fans started trending 'Stop Negativity against SRK' on Twitter, as he has been criticised a lot for not contributing like Akshay Kumar. That's not all Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have also been targetted by the netizens.