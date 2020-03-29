Shah Rukh Khan was trolled along with other Khans after Akshay Kumar donated Rs 25 crore for the PM Cares Fund. His fans are hit back at trolls with a hashtag #StopNegativityAgainstSRK, which is trending on social media now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the citizens on March 28 to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund to support India's war against COVID-19. Akshay Kumar, who is a huge admirer of Modi to took to his Twitter account to announce Rs 25 crore donation to the PM-CARES Fund.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let's save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai." In reply to him, Narendra Modi wrote, "Great gesture @akshaykumar Let's keep donating for a healthier India. "

Several other celebs from Bollywood followed the footsteps of Akshay Kumar and made their generous donations to the PM-CARES Fund. Many people across the country were eager to know how much Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan, who are the highest earners of B-Town, would contribute to this cause. When they did not make an announcement about their donations, they were trolled brutally on social media.

It is known that Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most generous actors of the Hindi film industry. He has made the rich donations, whenever there is a natural calamity or any other big problem faced by the country. All his fans were furious with the trolls and some of them took to Twitter to hit back at them with the hashtag #StopNegativityAgainstSRK.

Here is how they reacted to trolls with #StopNegativityAgainstSRK:

Javed @JoySRKian_1

No one in bollywood does more charity than @iamsrk. Doing charity without making a noise and without using it for image building like other stars do, is the most unselfish thing ever #StopNegativityAgainstSRK

JATIN @JatinSRKian

My religion is hindu,My caste is Bhramin and I am a devotee of a Muslim actor named as @iamsrk (Shah Rukh khan). That's the tweet that's it. #StopNegativityAgainstSRK

Devdas @shahrukhdevdas

He chooses not to disclose his charity. If people find out its through another source. That is his personal choice. He doesnt deserve all this hate man. Everytime something happens in India people attack him as if hes the president. Shameful #StopnegativityagainstSRK

ਹੰਟਰ ਸਿੰਘ ‏‎‏‎‎ہنٹر سنگھ @HUNTER__SINGH

Adopted 12 villages in 2012 7 villages in 2010 Donated 25cr for social welfare in 2014 DonatEd 1cr (Chennai floods) Donated 15crs for pulwama martyrs families. Jab desh mein Koi problem huyi wo har baar krta hai .bevjh target mat kro #StopNegativityAgainstSRK

Brijwa SRK FAN @BrijwaSrk

we will be formulating a WhatsApp message showing @iamsrk's philanthropy work and will also try and combat fake forwards. we will do all that comes in our stride. hum jab saath hai, hum sabke baap hai.. #StopNegativityAgainstSRK

Abhijeet Ashu @missingabhijeet

Ok so do haters think that supporting acid attack victim is not charity? Let me tell you, it's bigger than any charity #StopNegativityAgainstSRK

2012 Adopted 12 village for Development of society



2014 Donated 25cr for social & Rular Development



2015 Donated 1CR In Chennai flood Highest by an actor



Donated crores in military fund

5Cr in Kerala flood.@iamsrk ?#StopNegativityAgainstSRK



pic.twitter.com/QRaYm3W3gz — JATIN (@JatinSRKian) March 29, 2020

Ok so do haters think that supporting acid attack victim is not charity? Let me tell you, it's bigger than any charity#StopNegativityAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/VHfNWdqoZk — Abhijeet Ashu (@missingabhijeet) March 29, 2020