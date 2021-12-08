It has been over two months since one of the most-cherished cinema couples fell apart. In October, fans of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were shocked to know that their marriage had fallen apart. Amidst rumors, allegations and setbacks, both the actors kept their heads high and walked through the public limelight.

In a recent interview with a film magazine, Samantha opened up on the highs and lows of her personal and professional life and how she eventually dealt with it.

"I came from very very humble beginnings and I saw success immediately with my first film. But from a normal point of view you would be like 'Whoa this girl just made it, she hit the jackpot and she should feel so happy'. But it wasn't like that. I felt like 'Why me? I don't deserve this. I don't look like any of the other girls'. And it destroyed me even further that I wasn't good enough for all the love that I was receiving from the audience and I wasn't good enough for all these big projects that I was getting," she told in the short interview with Filmfare ahead of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2021.

On the professional front, she says she continues to struggle with the imposter syndrome but now she knows how to accept the feeling and move on.

"I stopped fighting the feeling... the feeling comes, I accept it and then the feeling goes away... as long as you accept something, half the work is done," she furthered on the topic.

Talking about the recent troubles in her personal life hinting at her marital separation, she shared that she never imagined herself to be such a strong person.

Emerged stronger than expected

"I was actually surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die," she told Filmfare while adding, "I didn't think I was capable of being this strong. Today I'm very very proud of how strong I'm because I really didn't know I was. Most people are this strong, just that they don't give themselves enough credit."

The Family Man 2 actress also opened up about her personality and how she really experiences the need to vocalize her feelings and share them.

On the work front, Samantha has recently signed an international project titled Arrangement of Love with Bafta-award-winning director Philip John and is based on Indian author Timeri Murari's 2004 book sharing the same title.

According to Variety magazine, the film revolves around a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland. Samantha plays a strong-minded and funny force of nature, a 27-year-old, who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search.