Samantha Ruth Prabhu has found herself a whole new world; one filled with possibilities, courage, and love. The actor's life and career are soaring post her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya and her fans have nothing but praises for her, for embracing this new life.

Adding a new feather to her cap, the actor took to social media on Friday, to announce her new arrangement of love. And this time, it has something to do with overseas fame.

The Family Man 2 actor has bagged her first international role and her character may resonate well with the rising voices of the country; especially the LGBTQ community. According to her tweet, Samantha will be playing the role of 'Anu' who is a progressive bisexual woman running her own detective agency.

Aptly titled Arrangements of Love, the film is being made by Bafta-award-winning director Philip John and is based on Indian author Timeri Murari's 2004 book sharing the same title.

Absolutely thrilled to be a part of Arrangements Of Love .

Thank you sir #PhilipJohn for picking me to be #Anu

According to Variety magazine, the film revolves around a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland.

According to Variety magazine, the film revolves around a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland. Samantha plays a strong-minded and funny force of nature, a 27-year-old, who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search.

She is a progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with ultra-traditional parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage. As much as she wants to please her parents she also wants to be able to make her own life choices.

"My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set," she told the magazine.

Although Samantha's tweet refers to her character as 'Anu', according to a summary of the book on Amazon, the character's name is 'Apu'.

The film has been adapted from the book by Philip John and Nimmi Harasgama and produced by Sunitha Tati's Guru Films.

