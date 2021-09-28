Samantha, who has been in the news of late over her marriage-related news, has been looking out for good projects in Bollywood, as per the recent reports.

A leading Bollywood portal had claimed that she was planning to shift to Mumbai to pursue a career in the Hindi film industry. Giving credence to the speculations, there are now speculations which claim that she is likely to work with Shahid Kapoor in his next flick.

How it All Started?

The rumour was triggered after Shahid Kapoor, during a chat session with fans, hailed Samantha's performance in The Family Man 2 and expressed his wish to work with the actress.

A fan asked to mention a word about Samantha during 'Q&A' session and he tweeted, "Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her some time."

His response is seriously taken by rumour mongers since he is working with Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.), directors of The Family Man series, in a forthcoming web series. It is a thriller comedy which will be streamed on Amazon Prime.

On the other hand, Samantha is gearing up for the release of Shakuntalam. The Gunasekhar-directorial is a mythological drama.

She will be also seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Work apart, Samantha has been hitting headlines pertaining to her marriage life. Rumours have been doing rounds that her marriage with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya was heading for a divorce.

Reports claimed that she was not living with her husband anymore and Chaitanya had shifted to his father Nagarjuna's house in Hyderabad. However, both the actors have not given strong denial about issues in their marriage although they have tried to indicate that everything is fine in their relationship.