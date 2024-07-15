Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDC) Chairman, Basanagouda Daddal, made an appearance at the state legislature on Monday in Bengaluru.

Sources had alleged that Daddal went missing reportedly as the ED prepared to take him into custody in connection with irregularities in the Board.

After being approached by the media the Congress MLA Daddal clarified, "The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not issued any notice to me to appear for questioning. Two days ago, after appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), I went to my native place. I had not disappeared."

After speaking to the media Daddal went on to participate in the Assembly session.

Sources confirmed that Daddal met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha and held a brief discussion behind closed doors.

BJP State President, BY Vijayendra had charged on Monday that Daddal was absconding. He had demanded that the Chief Minister and the government locate him and hand him over.

The ED has arrested former minister Nagendra in the case and has been questioning him.

According to sources, the ED has gathered enough evidence regarding Daddal investing funds allegedly misappropriated from the tribal Board, into real estate. The ED is most likely to arrest Daddal and will also issue a notice to his son, regarding the property, sources said.

(With inputs from IANS)