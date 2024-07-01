Kalki 2898 AD has been making waves at the box office, with Kamal Haasan being lauded for his performance. Manisha Koirala who acted alongside him in films like Indian recently met up with the actor and wrote a heartfelt appreciation post on social media.

The fans were overjoyed about this reunion and wished that they could see both of them working together again on screen and even suggested a sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan and Manisha Koirala's photograph went viral on social media after the latter posted it on her Instagram account.

In the picture, Koirala wore an attractive white ethnic outfit while Haasan was dressed informally. She praised Haasan in her caption saying: "One of the brilliant minds that I had an opportunity to work with... books and films and now fashion is his world!! He suggested some mind-boggling books... his unique & deep observations on life amazed me decades ago... his cinematic understanding is unparalleled". The tribute did not end there as she identified herself as a fan girl.

According to her, "I can have long hours of conversation with him or rather listen to him talk for hours... thank you @ikamalhaasan ji for all that you do and all that you are!! You never cease to amaze me each time I meet you!! #fangirl #brilliantactor #oneofakind." Fans: Longing for a Reunion on the Big Screen Manisha's post was instantly filled with fans who were excited about the "legendary" duo.

A comment read, "Want to see both in the theater again... how lovely they both are," while another one stated, "Hope you're in Indian 2." Another fan wrote, "Wish to see you both together again. Can we expect you in Kalki 2 or Indian 3?" Another user also commented, "One of the best combos in the industry. Please do another movie together."

On-Going And Future Projects

Manisha Koirala was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama series named Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. At cinemas right now is Kamal Haasan's Kalki 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan's next project Indian 2 is set for release on 12th July. As audiences anticipate whether these acclaimed actors will ever join forces in another movie, their recent coming together has revived the thrill and nostalgia surrounding their earlier joint works.