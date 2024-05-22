Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala, who essayed the role of Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is garnering praise for her role.

The actor recently met the prime minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak. It so happened that, Manisha visited his London home at 10 Downing Street. The actor took to her social media on Wednesday and shared a series of pictures from the event, which celebrated 100 years of the friendship treaty between the UK and Nepal.

'Thrilled, most of the attendees loved Heeranamdi': Manisha Koirala

For the event, the actor opted for a black and golden saree and was seen with Rishi Sunak in several candid photos from the event. She also posed solo in front of 10 Downing Street in a photo.

The actor, who was representing her country, Nepal, at the meeting, wrote in her caption that she was amazed to learn that most of the people present at the event had watched her new web series, Heeramandi.

Manisha wrote in her caption, "It was an honour to be invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate United Kingdom - Nepal relations and 100 years of our friendship treaty. It was such a pleasure to hear Prime Minister @rishisunakmp speak fondly of our country Nepal. I took the liberty of inviting the PM and his family to trek to Everest Base Camp. Can you believe that most of the attendees had seen Heeramandi on Netflix and loved it? I was thrilled!!"

Heeramandi cast

Heeramandi is based on the pre-partition lives of courtesans of Lahore and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The star-studded cast includes celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles.