On Tuesday, the trailer of Karan Johar's upcoming web series Showtime was unveiled at a press conference. The series stars Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, Lilette Dubey, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Gurpreet Saini, Denzil Smith. The series is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Mihir Desai

Karan Johar calls Emraan Hashmi good kisser; call himself bad kisser

Karan played his famous rapid-fire round with Emraan Hashmi, who plays the lead role in the show. During their fun chat, Karan asked Emraan about one rumour about him that he would like to stop and the actor gave a hilarious answer.

"That I'm a good kisser," Emraan said and then immediately added, "I'm not a good kisser, I'm the best."

During the rapid-fire, when Karan Johar asked Emraan Hashmi about the actor, he would turn to for fitness inspiration, the Tiger 3 actor instantly said Salman Khan.

When asked who he would consult for acting tips, Emraan confidently said that he didn't need any tips.

Karan quizzed him about who would he turn to for relationship advice, Emraan said, "The way some relationships are going in the industry, I think I'll give advice."

For the unversed, Emraan has been married to Parveen Shahani since 2006.

After which, Karan Johar said, "Emraan is dashing, gorgeous, good-looking, good kisser as a producer I haven't matched any of those four qualities that Emraan has in abundance. I promise you he said he is not a good kisser; he is a great kisser. I am a terrible kisser."

Emraan was monikered as the 'serial kisser' in the 2000s when on-screen kissing was seen as taboo in Hindi films.

Emraan's some of the best of the early 2000s include Murder, Aashiq Banaya Aapne,

About Showtime

'Showtime' talks about nepotism in the Bollywood industry, and also sheds light on how outsiders struggle to settle in here.

Karan Johar shared the trailer of 'Showtime' on his Instagram.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Emraan stated, "Having experienced the industry's highs and lows, I resonated with 'Showtime' instantly and eagerly embraced the opportunity to be a part of it."

'Showtime' is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.

Emraan Hashmi was on Koffee With Karan

Back in the day, Emraan appeared on Karan's Koffee season fourth of the show and gave some fiery answers that created some controversy. He called Aishwarya Rai 'plastic' on the show but apologised later. In a chat with Hindustan Times in 2014, the actor said, "I didn't mean it. I'm a big fan of Aishwarya. It's the format of the show. I can't say things and not win the hamper. I love her. I have always been a great admirer of her work. I knew people would make a big deal out of it... so what, people make a big deal out of nonsense all the time."