At a time when many big Bollywood stars are expressing support for Salman Khan, former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat has said that she is happy about the superstar being jailed.

A Jodhpur court has convicted Salman in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and sentenced him to 5 years in jail.

Sofia took to Instagram to express her happiness at the verdict. She said that she is not afraid of speaking against Salman and that the actor deserved punishment for the crimes that he committed.

Here is the post by model-turned-nun Sofia Hayat:

"Karma gets you in the end...Many people are afraid to talk against Salman because they think he controls Bollywood. Well, I no longer serve my ego and therefore am not afraid to speak up. I am so happy that Salman has gone to jail for what he has done. Animals are so important to this planet and doing what he did and then mocking it was a huge act of his own self importance.

"Lots of children look up to him, and he has a responsibility to the young people.What is he showing the world when he does things like this? What lessons is he giving them? That it is ok to break the law, to kill animals and then mock it because he is a celebrity? In any western country he would have been vilified for this and the drink driving deaths that he caused.

"He has then reinvented himself as a charitable man to try and compensate his karma. Today, India has shown that no matter who you are, if you break the law, you are no bigger than the law. I have heard so many young people in India speak about how they are afraid to go to the police about crimes committed by others because they watch the tv and see how people with money and status get away with it because they have paid off the police or the judge or the lawyers.

"This happened to me when Armaan Kohli paid off 2 of my lawyers so that I could not continue with the case, Dolly Bindra also told me that Armaans family are powerful enough to put drugs in my bag at the airport and I would be in Jail. I had to then drop the case as all the lawyers I hired were paid off. Today, Hindustan can stand strong and hold its head up high to the world and show them that justice is held up in India, and today, all the poor people have been shown a glimmer of hope in their own fight for justice against those who have manipulated the law. Today I can say Hindustaan Zindabaad!"

The court's verdict has left many shocked and celebrities like Arjun Rampal, Subhash Ghai, Karan Kundra, Kabir Khan, and Jaya Bachchan suggested that 5 years in jail for killing blackbucks is a harsh punishment.